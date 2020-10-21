Netflix is looking to start a new StreamFest promotion as the global video streaming platform looks to drive subscriptions. This means that those who still haven’t got an active Netflix subscription will be able to stream content on the platform for 2 days, for free. The first event of its kind will be kicking off in India on December 4. The Netflix StreamFest promotions were confirmed by the company during the Q3 2020 earnings call and will be taken to other countries as well. This will be a two-day event which will make the subscription free for a period of two days for anyone who hasn’t yet subscribed to a Netflix streaming plan, and the entire catalogue of movies and TV shows that is available in the region, can be accessed, on any device and with no limit on the content you can watch.

“We think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have. Really creating an event, and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up,” said Greg Peters, Chief Product Officer at Netflix, during the earnings call. This comes days after Netflix pulled the free trial periods in many countries, where the streaming platform offered a free 30-day trial period before the paid subscription kicked in. Protocol had first reported Netflix’s plans for a StreamFest after a code in the Netflix app revealed the idea.

In India, Netflix at present offers four subscription plans. The Mobile-only Rs 199 plan offers streaming at up to 480p resolution and can be used only with the Netflix mobile apps. The Basic Rs 499 plan also offers maximum 480p resolution streaming and can be used on any mobile, TV or PC, but streaming is limited to one screen at a time. The Standard plan priced at Rs 649 offers Full HD resolution streaming with the ability to simulcast Netflix on two screens at the same time. The highest tier Premium plan is priced at Rs 799 per month and streams 4K + HDR content and can be viewed on up to 4 screens at the same time.

Netflix says they added 2.2 million new subscribers globally in this quarter, which is still lesser than the 2.5 million they had predicted. But there was always the trend set by the subscription spikes earlier in the ear forced by the Coronavirus pandemic as millions around the world shifted to work from home and signed up for streaming apps to stay entertained. Netflix is still bullish about the predictions that it’ll add 6 million new subscribers in Q4 2020 to touch the target of 201 million subscribers globally.