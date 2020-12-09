Netflix StreamFest Returns Today, Will Go On Till Dec 11: Here's How to Watch Free Netflix for Two Days

Netflix StreamFest was the company's binge-watch extravaganza that allowed people in India to watch unlimited Netflix content for free for two days this past weekend. Given the StreamFest's success, Netflix is bringing back the free streaming for two more days, between December 9 to December 11. The second iteration of Netflix's StreamFest began at 9AM today (December 9) and will go on till 8:59AM on December 11. Netflix has extended the Netflix StreamFest just days after it first ran (December 5 to December 6) and the second iteration also comes only for viewers in India.

The Netflix StreamFest is limited to a single Standard-Definition (SD) stream and Netflix also limits the number of free viewers. Unfortunately, there is no option to upgrade to high definition video during the Netflix StreamFest. The Netflix StreamFest allows users to stream original movies and TV series, without even creating an account. Those who wish to leverage from the free streaming, can watch Netflix on any platform, including Android, iPhone, smart TV, gaming console, Chromecase, or in a browser. Netflix StreamFest users can also create profiles and add things to "My List," tweak parental controls, change the UI to Hindi, and pick any subtitles or dubs they like.

In order to start watch Netflix for free during the StreamFest, users need to go to Netflix.com/StreamFest and then register with their name and email address. Further, those who previously had a Netflix membership on the given email will be able to pick up from where they left off. This also goes for those who signed up for Netflix StreamFest in the first go during this past weekend.

In India, Netflix at present offers four subscription plans. The Mobile-only Rs 199 plan offers streaming at up to 480p resolution and can be used only with the Netflix mobile app. The Basic Rs 499 plan also offers maximum 480p resolution streaming and can be used on any mobile, TV or PC, but streaming is limited to one screen at a time. The Standard plan priced at Rs 649 offers Full HD resolution streaming with the ability to simulcast Netflix on two screens at the same time. The highest tier Premium plan is priced at Rs 799 per month and streams 4K + HDR content and can be viewed on up to 4 screens at the same time.