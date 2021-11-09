Netflix Tips and Tricks: How To Restrict Kids From Watching Inappropriate Content

In the age of abundant information, access to content on video-streaming / OTT platforms is undeterred and torrential. In such a scenario, where the burgeoning stream of information is making our brains overloaded with content, it is important to keep a check on our appetite, and consequently, the kind of information we are consuming.

It is more vital for brains that are still shaping to be an adult. Access to various kinds of content on Netflix is easier than ever. But not every content aligns with the kids’ age. So, here comes a necessary feature called Parental Control.

If you’re a guardian who would like to keep a check on what your little ones are watching, then follow these easy steps to activate the feature that will filter content and show only age-appropriate content on Netflix.

Step 1: Open your Netflix account on a web browser. You will find all the profiles assigned to various people sharing the account.

Step 2: Select the profile for which you want to change the viewing restrictions. Click on the arrow adjacent to the icon.

Step 3: Once done, the arrow will trigger the expansion of another menu. Scroll down to locate “Viewing Restrictions."

Step 4: Here, you will find options to change the “Profile Maturity Rating," “Title Restrictions," and “Children’s Profile." You can modify the restriction according to your needs. With the “Title Restrictions" option, you can specifically opt out for shows and movies you want completely removed from the profiles catalogue.

Step 5: Once you’ve set all the necessary restrictions, click on “Save."

The changes that you make on the browser will automatically reflect on the application installed on your smartphones and television. Netflix recently revamped their “parental control" feature and offered guardians to apply PIN protection on their accounts. The new changes are a result of feedback received by the OTT platform from parents across their customer base.

