Netflix to Raise Subscription Prices, UK Subscribers may Have to Pay 20 Percent More

Netflix has decided to update its subscription price for the customers. As per news reports, UK subscribers might have to pay a little more to enjoy the comfort of Netflix. As confirmed by Netflix, its subscription prices for UK customers will go up by 20 percent. While the standard plan, which allows HD streaming on two devices simultaneously, will now be priced at £8.99 (Rs 791) against the current price of £7.99 (Rs 703), the premium plan, which make it possible for four screens to stream simultaneously in Ultra HD, will now be available at £11.99 (Rs 1,053), instead of the previous price of £9.99 (Rs 879). However, the only good news is that the basic standard definition plan will remain unchanged at the usual price of £5.99 (Rs 527).The price increase will be rolling out next week onwards for UK subscribers. While the existing customers will be paying the updated price next week onwards, all new customers will pay the price for updated subscription fees immediately. The prices for the streaming service in UK last went up in October 2017. According to Netflix, it increases the cost “to reflect the significant investments we've made in new TV shows and films.”In January this year, Netflix increased its subscription price for US and Latin American subscribers by 13-18 percent, which was also the biggest increase by the streaming service company since its beginning. While it was expected that Netflix price for India might also be affected, Netflix did not increase the subscription fee for Indian customers.