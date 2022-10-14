Netflix To Show Ads Now: Pay $6.99 And Watch 30-secs Ads To Save $3 Monthly

Netflix has been contemplating for quite some time as to whether they should start showing ads to earn more money. And it seems Netflix has finally figured out a business idea to include ads on its platform. Thankfully, Netflix hasn’t announced any plans to show ads to users in India as of now.

Netflix has launched a new plan called “Basic with Ads” in 12 countries– Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. This is the most affordable Netflix monthly plan that comes with certain compromises plus ads and will be available starting November 2022.

Netflix said that at launch ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length, which will play before and during shows and films.

Let’s get to the pricing bit first. The regular Netflix basic plan costs $9.99 per month that allows users to watch on 1 supported device at a time and offer access to unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games in up to 720p HD resolution.

Now, the new Netflix Basic with Ads plan costs $6.99 per month. The difference is that to save $3 monthly, users will have to watch ads and not just that they will lose access to unlimited movies and TV shows. Netflix has said that with the ‘Basic with Ads’ plans, “some movies and TV shows will be unavailable.” The resolution of the content will be up to 720p HD. Thankfully, users will have access to Netflix games without any ads.

“Unlike our other ad-free plans, ads will be shown before or during most TV shows and movies. Some movies and TV shows will not be available due to licensing restrictions, and downloads are not included,” clarified Netflix.

In India, the cheapest Netflix plan costs Rs 149 per month (under $2) without any ads, however, it’s one-device, mobile-only plan. The most expensive Netflix plan in India costs Rs 649 per month (around $8).

