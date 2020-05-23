Netflix Will Cancel Your Subscription if it is Inactive For More Than a Year

In an unprecedented move, leading video-streaming platform Netflix announced that it will cancel subscriptions of all accounts which have been inactive for a year or more. Starting this week, the company said it will notify customers through emails or in-app notifications, asking if they would like to keep the subscriptions. In case there is no response from the user, Netflix will go on to automatically delete the accounts.

Director of Product Innovation at Netflix, Eddy Wu, said that these inactive accounts represent only a few hundred thousand users and make up less than half of one percent of Netflix's base. It must be noted that Netflix has a massive 183 million paid membership base around the world. Wu also said that such 'inactive' accounts are already factored into its financial guidance.

"We're asking everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm they want to keep their membership,” Wu added. “And we'll do the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years."

However, customers can rejoin and restart their subscription within the next 10 months and access their favourites, profiles, viewing preferences and account details if they choose to return. “In the meantime, we hope this new approach saves people some hard-earned cash," the statement read.