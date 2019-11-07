Netflix Will Cease to Exist on These Devices in December; Are You One Unlucky Soul?
You will see the 'Netflix will no longer be available on this device after December 1st, 2019' message on devices that will be culled.
Netflix, arguably the most popular video streaming service in the world, will not be available on certain devices starting December. There are apparently some technical limitations on these devices which means Netflix streaming will not be possible on these smart TVs and streaming media players. At this time, Netflix compatible devices list suggests that certain Samsung Smart TVs from 2010 and 2011 line-ups will no longer be able to run the Netflix app built into the smart TV software. And there are a whole bunch of Roku media players, in case you are still rocking one of these, which will not be able to run Netflix anymore. If you are an unlucky soul using one of these devices to stream Netflix, you would have probably seen the 'Netflix will no longer be available on this device after December 1st, 2019' message already.
At the time of writing this, Samsung confirms that the 2010 and 2011 Smart TVs with C or D after the screen size in the model code will no longer support Netflix directly beginning December 1st, 2019. It is also expected that the Roku 2000C, Roku 2050X, Roku 2100X, Roku HD, Roku SD, Roku XD and Roku XR will also lose support for the Netflix app. However, before you run around in panic, it is important to have a sip or two of cold water and understand that while the built-in Netflix apps on these Samsung TVs will no longer work, you can still continue to use any other device to watch Netflix on these TVs—perhaps an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation 4 and more. If you already do, even better, in which case you have no reason to worry.
If you open the Netflix app on your TV or media player and see the 'Netflix will no longer be available on this device after December 1st, 2019' message, that means you will not be able to use that particular app to stream Netflix movies and shows post the mentioned cut-off date. One of the technical limitations that these devices seem to suffer from is the inability to auto-play the next episode of a TV series that you may be watching.
