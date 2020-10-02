Netflix Won't Stream 4K Content on Mac Computers From Before 2018 After MacOS Big Sur Update

Netflix users will be able to stream their favourite content in 4K on their Mac devices once Apple rolls out the latest macOS Big Sur for iMac and Macbooks. However, those using an Apple computer from before 2018 will not be able to stream 4K Netflix content due to a single chip. According to a Netflix support document, 4K HDR content will only work on Apple computers that have Apple's T2 security chip. Apple had introduced the T2 security chip in Mac computers in 2018 as Apple's second-generation, custom silicon for Mac.

Now, while it is not clear as to why a T2 chip is required to stream Netflix content on 4K, it also means that the older Mac systems that were able to play 4K content on Netflix won't be able to after the update. In order to check whether you Mac computer comes with a T2 chip or not, users need to go to their Apple menu (top left corner of the screen) > System Information > Controller/iBridge. If you see Apple T2 chip as the model name, your Mac is equipped with the T2 security chip. Now, according to this development, the Mac computers that will be able to support 4K Netflix content will effectively be:

iMac 2020

iMac Pro

Mac Pro 2019

Mac mini 2018

MacBook Air (2018 or later)

MacBook Pro (2018 or later)

Netflix and Apple did not respond to requests on a comment. Apple is expected to roll out the MacOS Big Sur update later this month. The company had rolled out the public beta for its latest MacOS in August this year. Apple had, back in Jun announced that even seven year old Mac computers will get updated to MacOS Big Sur. Following is a list of Macs that will get the new MacOS update:

MacBook (2015 and later)

MacBook Air (2013 and later)

MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later)

Mac mini (2014 and later)

iMac (2014 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (2013 and later)