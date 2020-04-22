TECH

Netflix's New 'Screen Lock' Button Will Prevent Users From Accidental Skips on Mobile

This new button has been added to the existing series of controls displayed on the screen when content is open like pause, fast forward and stop.

Netflix has rolled out a new feature on its Android application that prevents movies and shows from being paused when a user accidentally touches the screen. First reported by 9To5Google, the feature is known as a "Screen Lock Button" that keeps users from accidentally pausing their content.

This new button has been added to the existing series of controls displayed on the screen when content is open like pause, fast forward and stop. Activating this feature essentially makes accidental touches -- and therefore, unwanted pauses -- impossible as it completely removes all Netflix controls, even the timeline scrubber; the only thing available to tap is the screen lock button which needs to be pressed twice to bring the normal UI back.

While not perfect, this feature will not only keep adult users from accidentally interrupting their own show, but it will also help parents from having to restart their child's movie again and again.

