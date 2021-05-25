Netgear Launches Orbi RBK852 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System in India With Support for up to 100 Devices

Netgear has launched a more affordable Wi-Fi 6 enabled mesh router system - Netgear Orbi RBK852, after launching the Orbi RBK853 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System in India in December last year. The latest package includes the main Wi-Fi 6 router and a single unit of satellite, covering a total area of up to 5,000 sq. ft (roughly . Similar to the successor, the Netgear Orbi RBK852 (AX6000) is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant virtual assistants to control your home Wi-Fi network via voice commands. The tri-band router supports multi-user, multiple-input, multiple-output technology — better known as MU-MIMO tech to simultaneously communicate with multiple devices to ensure a lag-free internet experience. Both router and the satellite feature a modern look with a white colour finish and blue LED light (to represent successful connection) that fits well at any corner of the room. It measures 10×2.8×7.5in.

The Wi-Fi 6-enabled Netgear Orbi RBK852 Mesh System (AX6000) carries a quad-core 2.2 GHz processor with 512MB NAND Flash storage and 1GB RAM. The Orbi RBK852 uses tri-band Wi-Fi network technology, meaning it automatically connects your device to the fastest frequency bands (2.5Ghz, 5Ghz or 6Ghz) with speeds of up to 6Gbps for over 100 devices. Customers can also manage the Wi-Fi system with the Orbi app to allot limits or to set up parental control and guest profile. Since the router uses Wi-Fi 6 tech, users can stream multiple 8K or 4K quality videos at up to 6Gbps (provided the internet plan offers the speed). Both the router and the satellite include 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports for a wired connection in addition to the sync button. The router has an extra 2.5 Gigabit LAN port. Users would also get a free Netgear Armor anti-virus subscription for a limited period with the product. In terms of cost, the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router RBK852 Mesh system is priced at Rs 61,999 in India. It is retailing via Netgear e-store and other partner platforms.

