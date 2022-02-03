Netgear Launches Two Wi-Fi 6 Enabled Mesh Extenders in India: Price, Specs

Netgear has announced the launch of two new Mesh extenders in India - the Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20) and Netgear AX6000 (EAX80). Both devices support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and aim to offer better connection in areas that are away from the main router’s reach. The company says the mesh extenders come at a time when there is a need for wider bandwidth as well as faster Internet speed. “With these extenders that reach every nook and corner of your room, users can enjoy flawless network connectivity which will boost their overall Wi-Fi experience." Both Wi-Fi 6-enabled Mesh Extenders feature new ‘OFDMA technology’ that increases the data speeds with fewer lags. Users can manage the extenders via the Nighthawk app.

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20) and Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Price in India

The Netgear AX1800 (EAX20) and Netgear AX6000 (EAX80) are available in India for Rs 12,799 and Rs 27,499, respectively. Customers can purchase them via the Netgear India website or major e-commerce sites like Amazon. Customers can also enjoy bank offers on the e-commerce site.

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20) and Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 4-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX20) supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard with speeds up to 1.8Gbps. Thanks to 4-streams Wi-Fi, users get more bandwidth and less congestion for all the devices on this network. There are two ‘high-powered antennas’, and the router is ideal for small to medium-sized homes (1,500 sq ft) with up to four bedrooms. In terms of connectivity, we get four Gigabit Ethernet ports, a reset button, and a power jack.

On the other hand, the Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 8-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX80) offers speeds of up to 6Gbps for smooth 8K streaming, lag-free online gaming, and uninterrupted video calls. It is said to be ideal for large homes with up to six bedrooms (2,500 sq ft), which help you take advantage of the fastest broadband speeds available and the speeds you pay for. The extender comes with four antennas concealed inside and four ethernet ports. There’s also a USB 3.0 port.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.