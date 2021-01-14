Netgear Launches World's 1st All-Purpose Wi-Fi 6E Router RAXE500 Alongside Other Products

American network equipment make Netgear has launched the world's first all-purpose Wi-Fi 6E router called the Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band router at the ongoing CES 2021. Designed to provide the fastest Wi-Fi speed possible, the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 is said to elevate the Wi-Fi experience by providing speeds of up to 10.8Gbps. Apart from the Netgear RAXE500, the company also launched two new mobile products including an industry-first wireless Wi-Fi 6 router - the Nighthawk LAX20 4G LTE Wi-Fi 6 router, and the Netgear LM1200 4G LTE modem.

The Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band router is designed to provide the fastest Wi-Fi speed possible with higher-capacity, lower latency, and the latest WPA3 security. With the new 6GHz band, the Nighthawk RAZE500 performance router delivers faster speeds, smoother streaming, less interference, and improved latency for devices and Wi-Fi-hungry applications for an overall enhanced experience. The Netgear RAXE500 Wi-Fi 6E router also won the CES 2021 Innovations Award this year.

Apart from the Nighthawk RAXE500, the Nighthawk LAX20 router supports advanced Wi-Fi 6 networking technology delivering up to 1.8Gbps of high-performance Wi-Fi and improved network capacity to handle a greater number of connected devices on the home network. Combined with a 4G LTE modem for instances where traditional wired internet options are not available or reliable, the Nighthawk LAX20 router provides an alternate mobile internet connectivity option. The new router also serves as an ideal solution for those who need internet access for limited time frames for instances such as a vacation home or short-term rentals.

The Netgear LM1200 modem is an affordable and reliable internet connection via the 4G LTE network when faced with slow internet options (DSL) or the lack of fixed-line broadband service. The latest 4G LTE modem from NETGEAR is certified to work with AT&T and T-Mobile in the US. Users can easily connect to strong and reliable internet using a 4G SIM on the LM1200 and connect to a Wi-Fi Router or Mesh solution for internet connectivity throughout their home.

During the launch presentation, NETGEAR also showcased the newly announced WAX214 and WAX218 wall/ceiling mount Wi-Fi 6 Access Points, expanding the Business Essentials line of powerful, easy-to-deploy, and affordable business networking products.

Netgear also announced the latest version of its award-winning Remote Cloud management solution, NETGEAR Insight. The new Netgear Insight version 6.0 has a new Insight Topology function, that allows SMBs to organise wired and wireless networks in a clear and concise network map that enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and network administrators to gain unprecedented visibility and troubleshooting capabilities into the structure and status of the networks they manage.