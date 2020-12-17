Netgear Orbi RBK853 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System Won't Be Cheap, but Can Support Over 100 Devices

Netgear has announced the launch of its next-generation Orbi mesh router system (RBK853) with support for Wi-Fi 6. The new model succeeds the RBK852 Orbi mesh system which the company launched last year, and it comes with a single main router along with two satellites that are said to be ideal for a large household, covering an area of 7,500 sq. ft. Netgear says that the Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh router system (RBK853) is ideal for those users who are planning to upgrade their existing Wi-Fi routers to connect to a variety of smart home devices as well as to enjoy up to 8K gaming and video streaming. The RBK753 uses tri-band Wi-Fi network technology, meaning it automatically connects your device to the fastest frequency bands (2.5Ghz, 5Ghz or 6Ghz) with speeds of up to 6Gbps for over 100 devices.

In terms of specifications, Netgear Orbi AX6000 router and AX6000 satellites are powered by quad-core 2.5 processor coupled with 512MB Nand flash memory and 1GB RAM. All three units include eight internal antennas to provide lag-free internet connectivity. The main mesh router comes with four Ethernet LAN ports and a single Ethernet WAN port whereas, the two Netgear Orbi satellites include four Ethernet LAN ports. Users can set up and manage the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router system (RBK853) with Orbi app for Android and iOS. Additionally, the routers are compatible with Amazon Alexa voice support. Inside the packaging, users would get a 2-metre ethernet cable and three 42W power adapters apart from the three mesh Wi-Fi units.

Speaking about the launch of the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router system RBK853 in India, Marthesh Nagendra, country manager at Netgear India said, "With the latest addition to the Wi-Fi 6 router series, we are now on the verge of making India more equipped with the Wi-Fi 6 technology. With higher speeds and greater security in their home will experience better coverage and elimination of dead zones resulting in increased productivity levels." Users would also get free Netgear Armor anti-virus subscription for a limited period with the product.

In terms of cost, the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router RBK853 system is priced at Rs 99,990 in India, and it will be available to purchase January 1, 2021, onwards via various e-commerce platforms and authorised Netgear partners.