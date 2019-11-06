Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Netizens Accuse Twitter of Caste Bias for Verifying Users in India

Twitter India users have come out against alleged discriminatory practices against the platform, urging Twitter to #CancelAllBlueTicksInIndia.

IANS

Updated:November 6, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)

Netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday asking the microblogging site to remove the blue tick in India. Since morning, thousands of Twitter users have posted comments with the hashtag #cancelallBlueTicksinIndia accusing the microblogging site of discriminating against Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) activists.

"Why to have a pattern which further divides the society. Your biased approach is exposed @TwitterIndia @jack selectively blocking accounts of Ambedkarite's and not verifying their accounts reflects the casteist mentality of @Twitter #cancelallBlueTicksinIndia #SackManishMaheshwari," a user wrote. "Twitter is mirroring Varna system, authenticating the voice of some and silencing others. #cancelallBlueTicksinIndia," wrote another user.

The row started after the account of senior columnist Dilip C. Mandal got restricted. He later got back the account. But Mandal continued the tirade against Twitter. As others joined him, a flurry of tweets followed under #CasteistTwitter, #JaiBhimTwitter and #SackManishMaheswari. Manish Maheshwari is the Twitter India Managing Director. In a statement to IANS on Tuesday, a Twitter spokesperson said the platform's "commitment to inclusion and diversity is fundamental to who we are at Twitter and crucial to the effectiveness of our service."

Denying the allegations, the Twitter spokesperson said it has "one set of Twitter Rules". "To make it clear, we have one set of Twitter Rules and we enforce our policies judiciously and impartially for all individuals -- regardless of their political beliefs, religious ideology, professional position or background," the spokesperson said.

"We have ongoing efforts to provide local market context when developing and enforcing our global policies. We extensively cover gender and religion (including caste) in our trainings, to provide reviewers with the local context they need to evaluate content. Our Hateful Conduct Policy prohibits behaviour that targets individuals based on protected categories (including caste)," the spokesperson added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram