Netizens Stay Calm: Twitter and TweetDeck are Currently Down

If you woke up unable to receive tweets, then you are not alone. Both Twitter and Tweetdeck have gone down for a large number of users due to what seems like a global outage. Twitter has said that it is aware of the issues and is investigating the issue, so there is a high chance you won’t new DMs or have trouble attaching images, videos and polls to your tweets.

“We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon,” the company said in a tweet.

We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

While it hasn’t given any details as to what caused the outage, more than 4,000 reports of the incident globally from Japan, Canada and India have been reported by outage monitoring website Outage.report. A Twitter representative had earlier said that the company was investigating issues with TweetDeck, primarily used by journalists, media houses and other content creators for monitoring tweets from multiple Twitter accounts.

Notably, attempts to log in TweetDeck is redirecting users to Twitter's website. We are also facing issues logging into TweetDeck, with notifications saying that “TweetDeck no longer has permission to access your main account. You will be logged out to prevent unauthorized access.”

