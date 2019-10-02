Netizens Stay Calm: Twitter and TweetDeck are Currently Down
Twitter hasn't confirmed the reason for the outage as of yet.
Representative image. (Reuters)
If you woke up unable to receive tweets, then you are not alone. Both Twitter and Tweetdeck have gone down for a large number of users due to what seems like a global outage. Twitter has said that it is aware of the issues and is investigating the issue, so there is a high chance you won’t new DMs or have trouble attaching images, videos and polls to your tweets.
“We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon,” the company said in a tweet.
We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019
While it hasn’t given any details as to what caused the outage, more than 4,000 reports of the incident globally from Japan, Canada and India have been reported by outage monitoring website Outage.report. A Twitter representative had earlier said that the company was investigating issues with TweetDeck, primarily used by journalists, media houses and other content creators for monitoring tweets from multiple Twitter accounts.
Notably, attempts to log in TweetDeck is redirecting users to Twitter's website. We are also facing issues logging into TweetDeck, with notifications saying that “TweetDeck no longer has permission to access your main account. You will be logged out to prevent unauthorized access.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Unfolds The Future In Style Yet Father Time Holds A Few Answers
- Tiger Shroff Recalls He Was 'Shaky' on the First Day of War Shoot with Hrithik Roshan
- 'Drishyam' Fans Have the Same Joke About 2nd October and We are LOLing
- Now Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Will Allow Your Phone to Ring For 25 Seconds Only
- Chair Umpire Banned For Telling Young Ball Girl She is 'Very Sexy' After Video Sparks Outrage