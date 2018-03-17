English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New AI system Can Diagnose Prostate Cancer Just as Good as Pathologists
The group has not started testing the system with human patients.
Image for representational purpose only (Courtesy: Reuters)
Researchers have developed a new learning artificial intelligence (AI) system which can diagnose and identify cancerous prostate samples as accurately as any pathologist. According to the researchers, this holds out the possibility of streamlining and eliminating variation in the process of cancer diagnosis. It may also help overcome any local shortage of trained pathologists.
"This is not going to replace a human pathologist. We still need an experienced pathologist to take responsibility for the final diagnosis," said lead author Hongqian Guo from the Nanjing University in China. "What it will do is help pathologists make better, faster diagnosis, as well as eliminating the day-to-day variation in judgement which can creep into human evaluations," Guo added.
For the study, presented at the 33rd European Association of Urology Congress in Copenhagen, researchers took 918 prostate whole mount pathology section samples from 283 patients, and ran these through the analysis system, with the software gradually learning and improving diagnosis.
Also read: Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
These pathology images were subdivided into 40,000 smaller samples; 30,000 of these samples were used to 'train' the software, the remaining 10,000 were used to test accuracy. The results showed an accurate diagnosis in 99.38 percent of cases (using a human pathologist as a 'gold standard'), which is effectively as accurate as the human pathologist.
They were also able to identify different Gleason Grades in the pathology sections using AI; ten whole mount prostate pathology sections have been tested so far, with similar Gleason Grade in the AI and human pathologist's diagnosis.
The group has not started testing the system with human patients.
"The system was programmed to learn and gradually improve how it interpreted the samples. Our result show that the diagnosis the AI reported was at a level comparable to that of a pathologist. "Furthermore, it could accurately classify the malignant levels of prostate cancer," Guo added.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
"This is not going to replace a human pathologist. We still need an experienced pathologist to take responsibility for the final diagnosis," said lead author Hongqian Guo from the Nanjing University in China. "What it will do is help pathologists make better, faster diagnosis, as well as eliminating the day-to-day variation in judgement which can creep into human evaluations," Guo added.
For the study, presented at the 33rd European Association of Urology Congress in Copenhagen, researchers took 918 prostate whole mount pathology section samples from 283 patients, and ran these through the analysis system, with the software gradually learning and improving diagnosis.
Also read: Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
These pathology images were subdivided into 40,000 smaller samples; 30,000 of these samples were used to 'train' the software, the remaining 10,000 were used to test accuracy. The results showed an accurate diagnosis in 99.38 percent of cases (using a human pathologist as a 'gold standard'), which is effectively as accurate as the human pathologist.
They were also able to identify different Gleason Grades in the pathology sections using AI; ten whole mount prostate pathology sections have been tested so far, with similar Gleason Grade in the AI and human pathologist's diagnosis.
The group has not started testing the system with human patients.
"The system was programmed to learn and gradually improve how it interpreted the samples. Our result show that the diagnosis the AI reported was at a level comparable to that of a pathologist. "Furthermore, it could accurately classify the malignant levels of prostate cancer," Guo added.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rising India: Ranveer Singh Talks About Facing The Limelight, His Style Quotient And Padmaavat
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Raid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer is Promising But Runs Out of Steam Before The Finish Line
- Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It
- Karan Johar Says He Uses To Be Called A 'Pansy' In School