TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

New AI Tech by TCS Can Help Find Defects in Processors

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The solution harnesses the company's contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry and the power of deep learning technology.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
Share this:

Tata Consultancy Services announced on Tuesday the launch an AI-powered, cloud-based solution to detect wafer anomaly in semiconductor manufacturing. TCS WaferWise automatically detects defects, improves product quality, drives up throughput, and enhances business growth, the company said in a statement.


The solution harnesses the company's contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry and the power of deep learning technology, to help chipmakers digitally re-imagine their product quality assurance process, it said. Sophisticated quality inspection of wafers during the semiconductor manufacturing process is essential to detect and classify defects early and accurately, as well as improve quality, TCS said.


Several companies still run manual inspections that rely heavily on human expertise. This makes the process prone to errors and limits manufacturing throughput. TCS WaferWise leverages custom AI models to automatically detect and classify anomalies by analysing nano-scale images generated during the semiconductor manufacturing process, it said.


The solution runs on Google Cloud and utilises TCS Continuous Learning Platform to effectively sample different datasets across multiple manufacturing lines and automatically trigger learning when required, steadily enhancing the accuracy of the AI model, the statement said.


Global Head of Technology Business Unit, TCS, V Rajanna said, "TCS WaferWise is a transformative solution that we are deploying at the core of our customers manufacturing processes to improve product quality, drive up throughput, and meaningfully enhance their business growth." Managing Director of Partnerships, Google Cloud, Victor Morales said, "we are excited that this solution will bring together the combined strengths of Google Cloud and TCS to solve problems that are at the core of the semiconductor business."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres