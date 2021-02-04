New Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Reaffirms Commitment to Make Video Games

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, earlier this week surprised everyone by announcing that he will step down as the CEO of the Seattle-based giant later this year, and announced that Andy Jassy, current AWS chief, will succeed him as the CEO of Amazon. Now, a Bloomberg report claims that just a day before he was named the next CEO of Amazon, Jassy had reaffirmed his commitment to making video games. The report also said that Jassy had acknowledged the stark challenges his team has faced in making video games in an email to Bloomberg.

Jassy was responding to Bloomberg's query about Mike Frazzini, the head of Amazon Game Studios, who was the subject of a Bloomberg profile last week that examined the troubles faced by Amazon in gaming. The Bloomberg story prompted Jassy and Frazzini to send emails to staff, where the two executives recognised that they had made mistakes. "Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years," Bloomberg quoted Jassy as saying. Jassy told Bloomberg that though Amazon had not exactly seen in Amazon Game Studios, he is of the belief that the company will hang in there.

These words mark significance importance now that Jassy has been named Bezos' successor. Amazon entered video game creation in 2012 under Bezos and since then, the company has spent billions of dollars released two big-budget games (both flops), and has cancelled many other projects. "Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it’s often sweeter," Jassy told Bloomberg in an email. He said that the team will get there if they stay focused.

Amazon Game Studio head Frazzini also comes with relatively less experience in gaming. He had never made a video game before being appointed the head of Amazon Game Studio. His lack of experience, according to the Bloomberg report, has been a frequent complaint from current and former employees.