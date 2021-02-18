New Amazon Fire TV UI May Rollout to Old-Gen Fire TV Stick 4K and More in March

Amazon Fire TV's new user interface for the old-gen Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV, and Fire TV Cube will reportedly start rolling out in March. The revamped UI was first introduced in September 2020 that started rolling out to new-generation Fire TV Stick (3rd-gen) and Fire TV Stick Lite in December 2020. The updated Fire TV interface has a personalised home page, allowing users to get to their favourite content quicker. It also supports user profiles for up to six people, the company had announced.

The latest development comes from Protocol, and it appears that the old-gen Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV, and Fire TV Cube in India will too receive the refreshed UI. Notably, Amazon had also previously said that the newest interface would come to other models early this year. As mentioned, users can now create up to six user profiles on Fire TV, to provide a personalised experience for members of a household. Profiles allow each user to access their viewing history, recommendations, watchlist, live TV preferences, and select settings, including accessibility features. Users can also switch user profiles using Alexa voice assistant. To create a voice profile, press the voice button on the Fire TV remote and say "Alexa, learn my voice." Alternatively, users can open the Alexa app on the smartphone, go to settings, select Your Profile, tap create next to voice, and press continue.

Notably, the main menu on the latest Fire TV has been moved down to the centre of the screen to let users navigate key destinations like Home, Find, Live, Library, Profiles and more. Moreover, the Find tab on the main screen is also getting improvements to recommend more personalised TV shows and movies. Amazon had also added that the Fire TV interface would add a new Alexa Explore to provide a dedicated destination where users can discover popular Alexa features, view connected smart home devices, see stocks, and more. It exact availability details remain unclear at the moment.