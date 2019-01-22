English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Android App Tells You How Long You Spend on Facebook, Instagram
Google's Digital Wellbeing, a feature on Pixel and Android One devices that can tell users how much time they spend on various apps, is coming to Android is the form of a new app called ActionDash.
New Android App Tells You How Long You Spend on Facebook, Instagram (Photo: Reuters)
In case you're wondering just how much time you spend on your phone or perhaps just on particular applications, there's now an app for that -- and this one is for all Android users according to The Verge.
Essentially, ActionDash provides Android owners with the same information that Pixel and Android One owners have through the feature Digital Wellbeing.
Like the Google version, ActionDash offers a complete breakdown of a user's daily phone activity right down to the minute. You can track your overall smartphone screen time or just the time spent on various applications like WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and the like.
According to The Verge, the applications are almost identical (apart from basic user interface), though the Android version doesn't allow you to set usage limits; However, ActionDash's developer Chris Lacy confirmed that he's exploring ways to add that feature to the app.
ActionDash is currently available on the Google Play for free with an in-app purchase option to remove ads and get some extra minor features like dark mode.
