1-min read

Apart From Three iPhone Variants, What Else Can Apple Launch in September?

It's believed that Apple will launch low-priced models of MacBook this year along with new iPhones.

Updated:August 28, 2018, 10:07 AM IST
New Apple Gadgets That You Can Expect This September
Apple is expected to launch three variants of the iPhone this year. The three iPhones include a successor of the iPhone X that will be a 5.8-inch device with an OLED display, a larger 6.5-inch iPhone X successor with a “Plus” moniker that will also have an OLED display, and a third affordable 6.1-inch iPhone that will sport an LCD display.

Adding to these, new reports claim that Apple might make a permanent move to FaceID for biometric security on all the three iPhones anticipated to launch. Apple enthusiasts could get an all-screen iPhone for a fraction of the cost, with a new notch-equipped 2018 iPhone starting as low as $600, according to a famous analyst associated with Taiwanese business group KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, in a recent research note that pricing for Apple's upcoming iPhones could start at $600.

Beyond the iPhones, Apple has reportedly been working on updated AirPods, an AirPower wireless charger, a new Apple Watch, and revamped iPad Pro tablets too for this year.

It’s believed that Apple will launch low-priced models of MacBook this year too. But will it be a Macbook, or Macbook Air? -- that has been the question. This latest report suggests that the aforementioned notebook will in fact be an upgraded Macbook Air that could appeal to those shopping for a more affordable Apple computer, as well as students.

The date certainly makes sense given that Apple traditionally announces new iPhones during the first or second week of September, with pre-orders opening up on that Friday. As a point of reference, Apple last year introduced last year’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X on September 12, followed by a pre-order date of September 15.

