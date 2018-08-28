English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apart From Three iPhone Variants, What Else Can Apple Launch in September?
It’s believed that Apple will launch low-priced models of MacBook this year along with new iPhones.
New Apple Gadgets That You Can Expect This September
Apple is expected to launch three variants of the iPhone this year. The three iPhones include a successor of the iPhone X that will be a 5.8-inch device with an OLED display, a larger 6.5-inch iPhone X successor with a “Plus” moniker that will also have an OLED display, and a third affordable 6.1-inch iPhone that will sport an LCD display.
Adding to these, new reports claim that Apple might make a permanent move to FaceID for biometric security on all the three iPhones anticipated to launch. Apple enthusiasts could get an all-screen iPhone for a fraction of the cost, with a new notch-equipped 2018 iPhone starting as low as $600, according to a famous analyst associated with Taiwanese business group KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, in a recent research note that pricing for Apple's upcoming iPhones could start at $600.
Beyond the iPhones, Apple has reportedly been working on updated AirPods, an AirPower wireless charger, a new Apple Watch, and revamped iPad Pro tablets too for this year.
It’s believed that Apple will launch low-priced models of MacBook this year too. But will it be a Macbook, or Macbook Air? -- that has been the question. This latest report suggests that the aforementioned notebook will in fact be an upgraded Macbook Air that could appeal to those shopping for a more affordable Apple computer, as well as students.
The date certainly makes sense given that Apple traditionally announces new iPhones during the first or second week of September, with pre-orders opening up on that Friday. As a point of reference, Apple last year introduced last year’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X on September 12, followed by a pre-order date of September 15.
