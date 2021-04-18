New Apple iMac Coming on April 20? Tipster Hints At Retro-Coloured iMac Unveiling During Spring Event

Apple is set to host its “Spring Loaded" event on Tuesday, April 20. The Cupertino-based giant was only rumoured to bring the new iPad Pro (maybe with the third-generation Apple Pencil) till now. However, a tipster has now suggested that Apple may announce new iMac models during the April 20 event. Known tipser L0vetodream, on his Twitter, posted an image of Apple’s April 20 invite artwork alongside an image of the colourful G3 iMac lineup with in all its colours. This comes after L0vetodream tweeted an image of the event invite with the caption “enjoy these colours." Before this, tipster Jon Prosser had noted that Apple’s new iMac computers will be available in an array of colours similar to the old iMac computers. The recent hint from L0vetodream comes in line with Prosser’s prediction, suggesting that Apple may launch an iMac computer next week.

Apple is currently in the middle of transitioning its Mac lineup to Apple Silicon, and the iMac is believed to be the next Apple computer to feature the company’s in-house silicon chipset. Apart from the inclusion of the Apple silicon chip and the multiple colour options, this year’s iMac models will also come with a major redesign, which will be similar to the Pro Display XDR monitor from the company. Bloomberg had, earlier this year, reported that this will be “one of the biggest design update to the iMac." This year’s Apple iMac models are also said to come with bigger displays than the current 21.5-inch and 27-inch sizes. L0vetodream had himself said earlier that the next “‌iMac’s screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one.”

Tipster Jon Prosser had said last month that Apple’s redesigned iMac computers will come in five colours that will mirror the colours that were seen on the original G3 iMac that was launched in 1998. Prosser had hinted that the redesigned iMacs will come in Silver, Space Grey, Green, Sky Blue, and Rose Gold colour options.

The redesigned iMac is also expected to look quite similar to the Pro Display XDR monitor that Apple released in 2019 with no chin at the bottom of the display. Instead of the curved back panel, the new iMac computers will feature a flat back panel, and prior rumours have suggested that the 2021 iMacs will feature a similar design to the iPad.

