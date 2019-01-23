English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

New Apple iPhone 11 Renders Give us a Glimpse of The Expected Design Changes? Watch Video

This weekend, a 4K video rendering was published to YouTube starring a device whose design was based on what current rumors suggest the iPhone 11 will look like, including the possible triple camera setup on the rear.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:January 23, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
New Apple iPhone 11 Renders Give us a Glimpse of The Expected Design Changes? Watch Video
New Apple iPhone 11 Renders Give us a Glimpse of The Expected Design Changes? Watch Video (image: OnLeaks)
ConceptsiPhone published to YouTube a concept trailer featuring a glossy new device adhering to nearly all the rumors we've heard thus far about the iPhone 11, right down to the suspected triple rear camera.

As of now, this is the cleanest and most aesthetic rendering of the rear camera design and bump. A couple weeks ago, OnLeaks partnered with DigitIndia to produce its own concept of the upcoming device, though this one displayed the three lenses in an asymmetric triangular design.

As for the front, the notch has shrunk but still retains the same cushioned rectangular shape typical of iPhones. The video goes as far to suggest that there will be an on-screen touch ID, though that's fairly unlikely considering that the face ID technology is more secure in Apple's case.




The edges of the device in this particular render are covered in a stainless-steel back like that of the SE and unlike the OnLeaks design prediction. Considering that the 2016 SE just went on clearance over the weekend and no model more recent has sported these boxy bands, this detail is likely inaccurate.

The Lightning port appears to be replaced with a USB-C port -- which is possible considering that the latest iPad Pro made the switch as well. Currently, rumors are scare and indefinite. While ConceptsiPhone created an attractive concept, the details remain unconfirmed.



| Edited by: ---
