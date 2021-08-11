New Apple MacBook Air Will Launch In 2022 With Mini-LED Display, All-New Design: Kuo

Rumours about Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models and the 2022 MacBook Air seem to have slowed down in the past couple of weeks over other news. Now, the interest may have been revoked, at least around the MacBook Air 2022, as known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has come up with his latest research note, where he states that the company may launch the redesigned MacBook Air in mid-2022. This is in line with previous rumours of the MacBook Air with a new design coming somewhere around the same time next year.

Kuo, in his research note, said that the new MacBook Air will see an all new design with a similar form factor to the upcoming MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models. These are said to come with a mini-LED display and flatter top and bottom edges. Previous rumours have suggested that the new MacBook Air will also feature a faster M-series Apple Silicon chips (possibly the Apple M2) and a MagSafe-compatible magnetic charger. It is not clear if the current M1-powered MacBook Air will be discontinued after the new MacBook Air is launched. Kuo says that this could affect the pricing, meaning that if Apple discontinues the M1-powered Apple MacBook Air, the new one may be priced at $999 onwards.

According to Kuo, Chinese manufacturer BOE will supply the mini-LED display for the new MacBook Air, whereas LG, Sharp, and Foxconn will supply mini-LED displays for the MacBook Pro models.

