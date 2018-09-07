English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Apple Watch Series 4 Images Indicate Bigger Display With Higher Resolution
Based on the previous leak of Apple Watch Series 4, as per the image, it appears the display is larger, while more complications are available on watch faces.
Apple Watch Series 4 Images Show Bigger Display With Higher Resolution
Apple is all set to launch a new series of devices including three iPhones expected to be called the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone CX, along with a new Apple Watch Series 4 on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theatre. The Apple Watch is set to receive a bigger display. In the build-up to Apple’s iPhone event, leaks have revealed how the company plans to introduce new screen sizes for its fourth-generation smartwatch, retaining the same design while increasing usable space for more information.
The images corroborate earlier reports that the new high-end devices would come in two sizes, feature a gold colour option and use the name iPhone Xs. The image of the Watch shows a new face that displays more information and a bigger display.
Now again on Wednesday, analysis from 9to5Mac found that the larger 42mm version of the Apple Watch will sport a screen of 384 by 480 pixels, compared to the current display with 312 by 390 pixels, discovered through analysis of the watchOS 5 beta updates. The report states that Apple is going to introduce a significantly larger bezel on the upcoming Apple Watch, and will have new watch faces specifically designed for the new screen. More screen space also means more room for new complications for Apple's built-in apps as well as third party apps as well.
Based on the previous leak of Apple Watch Series 4, as per the image above, it appears the display is larger, while more complications are available on watch faces. There also is an extra microphone, while LTE versions now look to have a red ring instead of a solid dot on the Digital Crown. Apple recently filed patents for larger Apple Watch OLED displays and an OLED burn-in solution, suggesting an always-on display could be coming.
42mm Apple Watch Series 4 to Feature Resolution of 384×480 https://t.co/5W9cOHGxbN by @julipuli pic.twitter.com/NeI9UzrwUQ— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) September 5, 2018
