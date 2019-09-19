New Delhi, Chennai and Lucknow Among Top 50 Cities with Most CCTV Cameras: Report
Contrary to common expectations, the report suggests that the national capital of India ranks among the 20 most surveilled cities in the world, with 9.62 cameras for every 1,000 people.
Representative image. (Photo: Pinterest)
CCTV surveillance is public areas is growing steadily, as we move towards a centrally connected infrastructure for governance. The widespread implications of CCTV usage include tracking crime, facilitating smart services and a looming threat of cyber criminals crippling everyday life, and major cities across the world have been incorporating more surveillance cameras as facial recognition technology becomes more sophisticated. Now, a report by Comparitech has claimed that New Delhi, the capital city of India, has more closed circuit surveillance cameras around than technology hub Bengaluru, or even global technology epicentre, San Francisco.
While the balance of regions inside New Delhi where CCTV cameras are concentrated has not been taken into account, the report has revealed that New Delhi has 9.62 CCTV cameras for every 1,000 individuals, suggesting that the entire state has nearly 300,000 CCTV cameras put in place for surveillance. Interestingly, New Delhi is the only Indian city to make the list of top 20 most surveilled places in the world, with the other two being Chennai with 4.67 cameras per 1,000 people, and Lucknow with 2.59 cameras for every 1,000 individuals. Cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which have had a significantly larger influx of technology companies, appear to not even be in the list, while cities such as San Francisco and San Diego, considered to be global technology hubs, rank even lower down the order.
Unsurprisingly, however, the top eight surveilled cities in the world happen to be in China, with Chongqing, Shenzhen and Shanghai leading the chart. China is widely regarded as the most extensively surveilled nation in the world, which is also why the report does not come as a major surprise. While the general methodology of the report does make certain assumptions, it still sheds interesting light into how general surveillance has grown over time, and how it might grow even further with the advent of more sophisticated technologies.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Forget Way to Pataudi Palace, Locals Catch Them for Selfies
- Google For India: Understanding Google Pay Virtual Tokenized Cards For Secure Payments
- Your iPhone is Going to Change Today With iOS 13, And Here is What You Will Get
- Unidentified, Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Farmhouse in Telangana
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image