New Dell XPS 17, XPS 15 Throw Jabs at Apple’s MacBook Range

Dell has finally introduced the latest 10th-Gen Intel processor-based XPS 15 accompanied by the new XPS 17 as well. The latter is quite exciting as it marks a comeback of the model after 10 years. Both the models have an identical design language, much like the latest XPS 13, wrapped in aluminum with slightly angular edges.

The display is as great as ever, offering a 4K touch option or FHD non-touch, with 500-nits of brightness. But just like the new XPS 13, the company has completely removed the bottom bezel, making it seamless. So you get super-slim bezels thereby reducing the overall footprint, so much so, that the XPS 17 seems like a 15-inch machine in terms of size. This also means that the displays offer a 16:10 ratio.

Notably, the new variants drop the regular USB-A ports in favour of USB Type-C with Thunderbolt support. Also, there is no HDMI port either, which means that Dell is finally moving ahead and relying on USB-C. From what we have heard, the new XPS 17 offers 4-lane PCIe on all four of its Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports. The 17-inch model also gets speakers on each side of the keyboard that includes two 1.5W tweeters and two 2.5W woofers.

You still get the iconic carbon fiber finish on the keyboard deck which feels way better than most laptops on the market. Both the machines also make use of a similar keyboard and touchpad which is now significantly bigger.

As for the innards, both the notebooks will be offered with the latest Intel 10th-Gen processors starting with the Core i5-10300H all the way up to the Core i9-10885H. They will also come with Nvidia’s GTX 1650 Ti which should be good enough for light gaming and video editing as well. The XPS 17 is said to also come with an option for Nvidia’s RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU. There will be up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of PCIe based SSD. Of course, configurations will differ from region to region. Both also come with a 720p webcam with support for Windows Hello facial recognition, and a fingerprint reader on the top corner of the keyboard.

The XPS 15 is available in the US starting at $1,299 (Rs 99,000 approx) while the XPS 17 will arrive later in the summer for $1,499 (Rs 1,14,000 approx). Official India pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.

