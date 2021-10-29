New Digital Wallet For Amitabh Bachchan's NFT Debut Launched

Amitabh Bachchan is coming up with his NFT collection that will be auctioned soon. In order to faciliate the auctioning, NFT exchange platform Beyondlife.club has announced a new digital wallet that will support several forms of transactions gateways like credit cards, debit cards, as well as cryptocurrencies. The platform is compatible with Ethereum and Polygon networks for the NFT minting process. Amitabh Bachchan is set to make a debut into the crypto space with the release of his NFTs.

The aim of launching the wallet is to make NFT-buying more simple for both crypto as well as non-crypto Bachchan fans. The NFT exchange platform has further announced a “Loot Box" for the senior actor’s NFTs. Those who purchase this “Loot Box" will receive rare NFT gifts as well as a chance to get art pieces and vintage posters of the Bollywood actor. Amitabh Bachchan has been experimenting with cryptocurrencies . In October, Bachchan agreed to be the brand ambassador of CoinDCX, one of the most popular crypto exchange in the country.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has also announced the launch of his own collection of NFTs that will be available on BollyCoin - a dedicated Bollywood-themed NFT platform.

Apart from Indian celebs, several foreign artists have also forayed into NFTs. Rapper Snoop Dogg also announced earlier this year that he is, in fact an NFT whale and has over $17 million in NFTs.

