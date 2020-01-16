Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

New Facebook Feature to Notifiy Users About Third-Party Logins

Facebook's third-party login notifications will help users detect unlicensed access or use of their credentials.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Image for Representation. (Image: Reuters)

Facebook has added a new login feature that will notify users whenever they log into a third-party app or website using their account. This login notification will alert the user every time a third-party application will access user data and will be sent via mail. "The design and content of the Login Notifications remind users that they have full control over the information they share with third-party apps, with a clear path to edit those settings," Puxuan Qi, a Software Engineer at Facebook said.

This notification will show what kind of information the Facebook user has shared with the third-party application. After receiving a notification, the user can click on the edit settings button to remove the app's access to personal information.

The notification will help users detect unlicensed access or use of their credentials, but will also help educate them about the data they're sharing with these apps. The feature is already live and Qi said Facebook will continue to improve it throughout the year.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
