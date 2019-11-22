New Facebook Messenger App for Windows 10 Leaks Online Ahead of Release

Facebook Messenger remains a popular instant messaging app, sitting second only to WhatsApp in the user base numbers. While it remains popular on Android and iOS devices, it seems that the Windows 10 computing devices are set to get a new Facebook Messenger app as well. It is expected that Windows 10 users will be able to download the app from the Microsoft Store as well as from the Facebook website, once it becomes available.

According to a report by Window Latest, the popular messaging service, Facebook Messenger, will allow users to access all their chats and messages of Windows 10 device. The report said that Facebook is likely to introduce the new Messenger desktop app sometime this year. With the release of the new Facebook Messenger app for Microsoft's platform anytime soon, a leak of the same has been shared on YouTube which reveals what users can expect from it. According to the report, with the help of the new app, Facebook aims to address the problems including quality issues and several key features that are missing in the existing Facebook Messenger app for Windows 10. The new app is also expected to offer a better messaging experience for the users. The Messenger service app is expected to support the dark, grey theme and users will be able to permanently delete the messages that they have sent. It is expected that users will be able to send files, enter full-screen mode to read the chats, view pictures as well as videos. It will also come with features which are already available on Android and iOS along with the ability to hide chats and new emoticons.

The latest app will come powered with Electron that enables users to work across different platforms at the same time. It will also offer much better performance when compared to the existing app.

