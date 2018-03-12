English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New German Minister to Challenge Google And Facebook's Presentation of News
The minister, Dorothee Baer, said she would open talks with Facebook and Google on the way that posts on social media platforms were sequenced.
New German Minister to Challenge Google And Facebook's Presentation of News (photo for representation, image: AP)
Germany's incoming minister with responsibility for digital policy says she will push social media giants to make users' information feeds more diverse and timely to avoid creating "echo chambers" for the like-minded. Companies such as Facebook have come under pressure from regulators around the world as evidence has emerged of how the recirculation of a particular selection of news and views on their platforms can narrow perceptions of the world and voter behaviour.
The minister, Dorothee Baer, said she would open talks with Facebook and Google on the way that posts on social media platforms were sequenced. "At the moment, the algorithms sort according to relevance or popularity," she told the newspaper Die Welt in an interview published on Saturday. "That pushes to the top old posts that often have little to do with the truth.
"I want to see real-time timelines again that confront people not with what they want to know, but what they need to know, what is happening at this moment." The shock victories of Donald Trump in the 2016 U.S. elections and of the "leave" camp in Britain's referendum on European Union membership have led to widespread concern that 'social media bubbles' make it impossible to discern what voters are reading and whether it is true or not.
In Germany, where the experience of living under two different totalitarian regimes in the 20th century has created enormous concern at the privacy implications of social media, platform usage is lower, but growing.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
The minister, Dorothee Baer, said she would open talks with Facebook and Google on the way that posts on social media platforms were sequenced. "At the moment, the algorithms sort according to relevance or popularity," she told the newspaper Die Welt in an interview published on Saturday. "That pushes to the top old posts that often have little to do with the truth.
"I want to see real-time timelines again that confront people not with what they want to know, but what they need to know, what is happening at this moment." The shock victories of Donald Trump in the 2016 U.S. elections and of the "leave" camp in Britain's referendum on European Union membership have led to widespread concern that 'social media bubbles' make it impossible to discern what voters are reading and whether it is true or not.
In Germany, where the experience of living under two different totalitarian regimes in the 20th century has created enormous concern at the privacy implications of social media, platform usage is lower, but growing.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pep Guardiola Grateful for Patience Shown by Man City Owners
- PM Modi to Inaugurate Mary Kom's Academy in Presence of Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar
- Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’