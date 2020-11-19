New Google Assistant Feature Will Let Family Members Track Each Other's Location Via Google Map

Google Nest Hub and other smart devices come in handy for both adults and kids alike, combining the abilities of Google Assistant with that of a smart speaker or a smart display. This is why Google is focusing on families with one of its last major Assistant update for smart speakers and displays for 2020. To start, the Mountain View, California-based giant is adding a new Family Notes feature that will let all family members add digital sticky notes to the Nest Hub and other smart displays.

The Family Notes will also allow users to leave messages and keep a track of shared to-do lists. Google is also enhancing the Assistant's Family Bell feature with new sound effects and suggested bells. Further, users will soon get the option to pause the bell as well. However, the biggest and the most quirky feature that Google is adding will allow kids to check on their parents. The new feature will allow users above the age of 13 to ask for the location of the entire family with the help of Google Maps and Life360. In addition to Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays, the new feature has also been added to Android and iOS devices.

Apart from these changes, Google is also introducing the new third-party integrations from companies to allow users to participate in shared activities and interactive stories around the family smart display. Google is also adding a dedicated Family tab on Assistant-enabled smart displays in order to let users find these new features quickly.