Tech
Tech
New Google Chrome Update is Causing Browsers to Become Unresponsive

WebContents Occlusion, a new resource usage feature, left thousands of google chrome browsers unresponsive adversely affecting several businesses.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
New Google Chrome Update is Causing Browsers to Become Unresponsive
Following the roll-out of a new resource usage feature, thousands of Google Chrome users were left with their browsers becoming unresponsive, with them staring at a blank screen. The new roll-out is basically running on browsers being used by companies using the Chrome on a Windows Server "terminal server" setup. According to a report, the reason for the glitch in Google Chrome is WebContents Occlusion. The Occlusion suspends Chrome tabs whenever a user moves any random window on top of the web browser on their machines. Businesses were strongly affected as hundreds of employees could not use Chrome due to the update and had to stall their work.

The report added that in many cases refreshing the page meant they lost all their previous work as well. The feature had been tested in Chrome Canary and Chrome Beta releases, and Google had only recently decided to test it with a broader audience to see how it performed, the report further stated. Google is said to be releasing a patch to resolve the issue. It, however, adds that if a software patch has not reached an affected user, they can visit chrome://flags and disable the two flags manually through “chrome://flags/#web-contents-occlusion” and “chrome://flags/#calculate-native-win-occlusion”.

