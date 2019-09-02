Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

New Google Feature will Send Vacation Notification to Gmail, Hangouts Contacts for You

The new automatic notifications feature is being rolled out only for users of Google's business-end G Suite service.

IANS

Updated:September 2, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New Google Feature will Send Vacation Notification to Gmail, Hangouts Contacts for You
Representative image.
Loading...

Google is rolling out a new feature this month for its G Suite users where it will show a notification to your contacts in Gmail and Hangouts chats that you are away on vacation. Available for only G Suite (Google's enterprise customers) at the moment and not the ordinary Gmail users, the feature will be fully rolled out globally from September 16, Google said in a statement. "When you have an Out of office (OOO) entry on your calendar, a notice of that OOO status will appear in Gmail and Hangouts Chat when people try to contact you," said the company.

"In Gmail, we'll show a banner about the recipient being out of office and when they'll be back in the email compose window," Google added. In Hangouts Chat, you'll also see a small notification in the chat compose window alerting you that the person you're trying to message is out of office. These notices will automatically start showing up when anyone whose calendar you have access to has an out of office event scheduled.

If you'd like to disable sharing of availability information to other G Suite apps, you can do so in Calendar under Calendar settings -- Access permissions. Just deselect "Show calendar info in other Google apps, limited by access permissions." This feature will be on by default and can be disabled in the Calendar settings if you do not require this.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram