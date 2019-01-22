English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Google Policy to Reveal Political Ad-Spend in India
The updated election ads policy will require advertisers to provide a "pre-certificate" issued by the Election Commision of India (ECI) or anyone authorised by the ECI, for each ad they wish to run.
New Google Policy to Reveal Political Ad-Spend in India (Photo for representation)
Loading...
As India gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, Google on Tuesday announced an updated election ads policy that will provide comprehensive information about who is purchasing them on Google platforms and how much money is being spent. The updated election ads policy will require advertisers to provide a "pre-certificate" issued by the Election Commision of India (ECI) or anyone authorised by the ECI, for each ad they wish to run.
Google will verify the identity of advertisers before their election ads run on its platforms, the company said in a statement. "In 2019, over 850 million Indians are expected to cast their vote to elect the country's next government. We're thinking hard about elections and how we continue to support democratic processes in India and around the world," said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director-Public Policy, Google India. "In line with this, we are bringing more transparency to election advertising online, and surfacing relevant information to help people better navigate the electoral process," Krishnaswamy added.
The advertiser verification process will begin on February 14. Google would introduce an India-specific "Political Advertising Transparency" report and searchable "Political Ads Library" in March. "For the Lok Sabha Election 2019, Google will make electoral information from the ECI and other authoritative sources easily discoverable on Search," the company said.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Google will verify the identity of advertisers before their election ads run on its platforms, the company said in a statement. "In 2019, over 850 million Indians are expected to cast their vote to elect the country's next government. We're thinking hard about elections and how we continue to support democratic processes in India and around the world," said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director-Public Policy, Google India. "In line with this, we are bringing more transparency to election advertising online, and surfacing relevant information to help people better navigate the electoral process," Krishnaswamy added.
The advertiser verification process will begin on February 14. Google would introduce an India-specific "Political Advertising Transparency" report and searchable "Political Ads Library" in March. "For the Lok Sabha Election 2019, Google will make electoral information from the ECI and other authoritative sources easily discoverable on Search," the company said.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
In Conversation With Nancy Chen, Aston Martin
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 21 January , 2019 In Conversation With Nancy Chen, Aston Martin
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ‘Gender Sensitisation’ Programmes on the Anvil: BCCI GM Saba Karim
- Is The Return of The Apple iPhone SE Indicating That a Truly Affordable iPhone May be in The Works?
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Flies into 'Fairytale' First Slam Semi-final
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Denies Joining Politics, Says Her Focus is and Only Will be Movies
- Raincoat or Sweater? Delhi Rain Leave People Confused as Heavy Downpour Continues in NCR
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results