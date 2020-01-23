New Heat Management Technology Will Make Your Devices 'Sweat' to Keep Them Cool
The new technology can be critical in improving the thermal management performance of common devices such as smartphones and laptops.
Representative image of liquid cooling technology used in the Honor View 20. (Image: Honor)
Inspired by the sweating mechanism in mammals, scientists have developed a new coating that can prevent smartphones and laptops from heating up by releasing water vapour. The new thermal management method, described in the journal Joule, could keep electronics cooler compared to existing strategies by dissipating excess heat. "The development of microelectronics puts great demands on efficient thermal management techniques, because all the components are tightly packed, and chips can get really hot," said Ruzhu Wang, from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China.
"For example, without an effective cooling system, our phones could have a system breakdown, and burn our hands if we run them for a long time, or load a big application," Wang said in a statement. Larger devices such as computers use fans to regulate temperature, the researchers said. However, fans are bulky, noisy, and energy consuming, and thus unsuitable for smaller devices like mobile phones, they said.
Manufacturers have been using phase change materials (PCMs), such as waxes and fatty acids, for cooling phones, by absorbing heat produced by devices when the materials melt. However, the total amount of energy exchanged during the solid-liquid transition is relatively low. In contrast, the liquid-vapour transition of water can exchange 10 times the energy compared to that of PCM solid-liquid transition. Wang and his team studied a group of porous materials that could absorb moisture from the air, and release water vapour when heated.
Among them, metal organic frameworks (MOFs) were the most promising because they could store a large amount of water, and thus take away more heat when heated, the researchers said. Previously, researchers have tried to use MOFs to extract water from the desert air. However, MOFs are still really expensive, so large-scale application isn't really practical. "Our study shows electronics cooling is a good real-life application of MOFs. We used less than 0.3 grams of material in our experiment, and the cooling effect it produced was significant," Wang said.
The researchers selected a type of MOFs called MIL-101(Cr) for the experiment because of its good water-absorbing capacity, and high sensitivity to temperature changes. They coated three 16-square-centimetre aluminum sheets with MIL-101(Cr) of different thicknesses -- 198, 313, and 516 micrometers, respectively -- and heated them on a hot plate. The team found that MIL-101Cr coating was able to delay the temperature rise of the sheets, and the effect increased with coating thickness.
While an uncoated sheet reached 60 degrees Celsius after 5.2 minutes, the thinnest coating doubled the time, and didn't reach the same temperature until 11.7 minutes, the researchers said. The sheet with the thickest coating reached 60 degrees Celsius after 19.35 minutes of heating, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISRO's VyomMitra Humanoid Robot Set For an Unmanned Trip Into Space: Watch Video
- Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan the Rent of a Room in Mannat, Superstar Quotes This Price
- Got Your Windows 10 For Free? German Govt Didn’t, And Will Cost Them $887,000
- WhatsApp Users, Dark Mode is Finally Rolling Out With Beta For Android: Here is How to Use it
- 'What's Your Take on CAA?' Fans Wanted Shah Rukh Khan to Break His Silence on #AskSRK