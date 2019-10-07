New HP Pavilion x360 Convertible Laptops Upgraded to Support Amazon Alexa

HP Pavilion x360, the mainstream convertible laptop in HP's lineup, is now available with Amazon Alexa built-in. The update will bring the Alexa Windows app pre-installed on all Pavilion x360 laptops, which now feature front-firing speakers for better command reception, effectively turning the laptops into native Alexa devices. Alongside this, the laptops also feature new, 10th generation Intel Core processors, ranging from the budget Core i3 variant priced at Rs 45,990, to the top-end Core i7 variant priced at Rs 99,990.

The 10th generation processors in use here are from the 14nm Comet Lake lineup, thereby being low power consumption models. However, the base, Core i3 variants do not appear to be available right now. On HP India's official website, the new SKUs start from Core i5, featuring Core i5-10210u, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-inch full HD display with 360-degree hinge and multi-touch input, B&O speakers and fingerprint reader, along with ancillary elements such as 256GB added Dropbox storage and Microsoft Office Home 2019 bundled in. Priced at Rs 68,990, this is the least expensive new SKU of the Pavilion x360 available in India right now.

Interested users can also avail the same with Core i7-10510u processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB GDDR5 graphics processor. This SKU tops the new lineup, and is priced at Rs 99,990. With added Alexa compatibility, HP will hope to rope in customers already in the Alexa product ecosystem, as well as tap into the market of potential customers who are keen on getting an initial experience of Alexa-powered smart gadgets. The Core i5 and i7 SKUs of the HP Pavilion x360 are now available both online and offline.

