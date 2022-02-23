New iOS Beta Update From Apple Is Here To Fix The 'AirTag Stalking' Problem

Apple has rolled out a new iOS beta update for iPhone users that has a slew of new features promised by the company. The most notable part of the update is the addition of anti-stalking features that prevents AirTags from being used to track other people without their consent.

The misuse of the gadget was made evident to Apple earlier, which promised a fix with a future update. And it seems the company has stuck to its promise by adding the tool in the latest iOS 15.4 beta version.

The fourth beta version of the iOS 15.4 now includes a message from Apple which clearly warns people about using AirTags to stalk/track other people. The messaging reads, “using [AirTag] to track people without their consent is a crime in many regions around the world.”

The update also informs that AirTags have been designed in a way that it detects the victims and informs the law enforcement bodies, who then try reaching out to the owner of the AirTag. This update only offers us a glimpse into how Apple plans to tackle the misuse of AirTags. Reports suggest Apple could add other features like Precision Finding for AirTags that are operating in the wild, and even offer a beeping sound to alert the owner.

Interestingly, developers have also found that the AirTag misuse was triggered by a bug in a feature that was meant for AirPods and the Find My accessories app. AirTag was not supposed to be using the tool called ‘Unknown Accessory Alert.’

We are just pleased to see Apple fix this issue with its new beta iOS update.

And we are hoping once the bugs are cleared, the public release of this version will happen at the earliest, giving AirTag owners relief from possible mishaps.

