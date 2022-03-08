New iPad Air Model Could Get M1 Chipset Boost From Apple: What It Means

Apple is going to host its first event of 2022 where the company is expected to launch a new iPhone SE and a new iPad Air version. The event starts later on Tuesday, as Tim Cook, CEO, of Apple, hosts the keynote in the prelude to the launches. And right before the event, few leaks and rumours have hit the mill giving us more ideas about what the company could offer.

Leaks suggest the new iPad Air could get the M1 Silicone under the hood. This is the same hardware that powers the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro as well as iPad Pro lineup.

Most people expect the upcoming 5G iPad Air to come with the A15 Bionic which also supports 5G connectivity. But going for the M1 has a lot of benefits, both for the company and the consumer.

Not only will the new iPad Air perform on par with the existing iPad Pro models, the 2020 MacBook Air and Mac Mini among others. Apple also has the choice to upgrade other features, thanks to using the M1 chipset, which has more core CPU and GPU cores compared to that on the Apple A15 Bionic.

The news about the iPad Air moving to the M-series chip is a rumour right now, so we would take it with a pinch of salt. Also, the live Apple event is just a few hours away. We’d rather wait for the official word on this for now.

Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event hints at the launch of multiple products, which includes the new iPhone SE model, a new iPad Air without any design changes, and the surprise ‘one more thing’ item which is speculated to be an iMac display.

Stay tuned with News18 Tech as we bring you all the live updates from the event on Tuesday.

