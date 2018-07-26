New iPhones in Seven Colours Are Reportedly Coming This Fall

A new report suggests that the cheaper 6.1-inch LCD iPhone variant expected this fall will come in seven different colours to match the iPhone X leather case lineup. September is a big month for Apple fans, who eagerly await the Keynote event to see the latest products. This year is expected to bring three new iPhone models -- two of which could be follow-ups to last year's iPhone X with one possibly in the form of a spec-upgraded 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X and the other, according to industry speculation, an ‘iPhone X Plus' that could be as large as 6.5-inch, also with an OLED screen and price tag around $999.The third model could be a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, which could also be styled after the flagship but without some of the premium features, therefore carrying a more affordable price tag. It's this particular model that's rumored to come in a new array of colours to complement the iPhone X leather case lineup. Ming-Chi Kuo -- regularly referred to as an ‘accurate' Apple tipster by tech bloggers -- previously predicted that the 6.1-inch model would be sold in gold, grey, white, blue, red and orange. Kuo also predicts a retail price of $600 - $700.Now a new report from Macotakara indicates that lineup will consist of white, black, flash yellow, bright orange, electric blue, taupe and gold. Both analysts' predictions mention white and blue models; as for black and grey, if Apple are planning on a space grey option, then this could be one and the same. As for red, it could be that the Cupertino firm will keep that option for later, possibly releasing it a few months after the launch as they did with the iPhone 8, as part of the (PRODUCT)RED line which works with many brands to raise money for the fight against HIV and AIDS.As for Apple's colorful history, it did create a vibrant lineup back in 2013 when the iPhone 5c was released in five colours: green, blue, yellow, pink and white. At this time, little else has been said about the 6.1-inch iPhone's specs, other than it's expected to come with a notch like that of the ‘X' and is unlikely to feature 3D Touch technology.