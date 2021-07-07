New MacBook Pro Models May Come With Apple M1X SoC; M2 Reserved For 2022 MacBook Air

The next generation of Apple’s MacBook Pro models including a new 14-inch variant and a new 16-inch MacBook Pro are said to come later this year. The two new MacBook Pro laptops are rumoured to come powered by a new M-series Apple Silicon chipset, said to be the M2 or the M1X chipset. A tipster has now hinted that Apple will use the M1X chipset on the new MacBook Pro models, and will use the M2 chipset in the Apple MacBook Air that is said to launch in 2022. The 2022 Apple MacBook Air is rumoured to come in multiple colour options. The tipster said that the M1X chipset will be a more powerful version of the M1 chipset, while the M2 chip will be a successor to the Apple M1 chipset.

The M2 chipset is rumoured to be based on a similar architecture to the A15 chipset that is said to come with the iPhone 13 series. Therefore, it is not going to offer the same kind of performance that the M1X chipset is said to offer. The Apple M1X SoC will be a more powerful extension of the M1 chipset that was launched last year. The tipster also said that Apple’s A15 Bionic chip will be a notable improvement and will be on par with the Apple M1 chipset. It was earlier reported that the M1 successor, codenamed “Staten”, could end up in the next MacBook Air model.

Apart from the next-generation Apple Silicon chipset, the Apple MacBook Air of 2022 is said to come with a new design, multiple colour options like the M1-powered iMac, and more improvements.

