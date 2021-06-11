New MacBook Pro Models With M1X Chip Coming Soon? All We Know About Upcoming Apple Laptops

Apple’s next generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops have been a heavily rumoured product this year. The laptops are rumoured to come with the next generation of Apple M-series silicon chipset, which could be called the M1X chip. Recently, an “M1X MacBook Pro" tag was added to the YouTube post of Apple’s WWDC keynote, which is said to be the first hint from the company about the name of the next processor, and that the laptop may just be around the corner. The 14-inch and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro models are said to come with the Apple’s M1X chipset that will have eight high-performance cores and two power-efficiency cores. With the reports and leaks hinting at a launch in the near future, let us take a look at what all we know about the upcoming MacBook Pro models.

The next generation of Apple MacBook Pro models are said to bring back an HDMI port and an SD card reader. They are also rumoured to come with a mini LED display similar to the one seen on the latest iPad Pro. The Apple M1X chipset is also rumoured to feature up to 32GPU Cores and may support up to 64GB of RAM. The Apple M1X chip has also been rumoured to come with a 10 core architecture - 2 cores more than the Apple M1 chip. Apart from these, there have been rumours about Apple bringing back the magnetic charging port on this year’s MacBook Pro models.

Further, in terms of design, it was recently reported that the 14-inch and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro models will come without the “MacBook Pro" marking on the bottom bezel of the display. Earlier this year, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the Apple MacBook Pro models of this year will come with a new flat-edged design and may let go of the OLED touch bar and bring back the functional keys.

While the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were earlier rumoured to be unveiled during Apple’s WWDC, that was not the case. The laptops are still rumoured to launch this summer, but it is still unclear whe the new products will be launched. Apple may release the new laptops in the next couple of month via press releases or may launch the new MacBook Pro laptops during an event in September/ October - different report say different things.

