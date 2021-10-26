New Apple MacBook Pro With M1 Pro, M1 Max Sale Delayed; Will Hit Markets On Oct 29 Now

Apple earlier this month launched its latest MacBook Pro laptops during its “Unleashed" event. The new MacBook Pro will come powered by Apple‘s new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. The new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch variants that were launched alongside the third generation AirPods went on pre-orders on the day of the launch and will now go on open sale starting October 29, the Apple website says. Buyers can pre-order the new MacBook Pro laptops by going to Apple’s official online store.

The new Apple MacBook Pro laptops were supposed to go on sale starting today, but the Apple website now says that they will be available starting October 29. There is no word as to what caused the delay, our guess would be a shortage of supplies. The M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro 14’s price in India starts at Rs 1,94,900, and the MacBook Pro 16 with the same chipset is priced from Rs 2,39,900 onwards. The M1 Max-enabled MacBook Pro 16 carries a price tag of Rs 3,29,900 onwards. Both laptops have silver and space grey colour options.

Starting with the design, the front panels of both MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 now come with a notch that features an advanced 1080p front camera. The laptops come with a mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple calls this the Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology. The laptops are powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. The M1 Pro and M1 Max come as high-performance versions of the M1 chip that was launched last year. The M1 Pro includes up to 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two low-performance cores, along with up to 16-core GPU. The M1 Max, on the other hand, is said to be the world’s most powerful laptop chip. It has the same 10-core CPU as M1 Pro, but doubles the GPU with up to 32 cores.

Apple says despite performance gains, the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets are power efficient that promise longer battery life. The M1 Pro comes with 8 performance cores and 16 GPU cores that is twice as fast as the first-generation M1 chipset. On the other hand, the M1 Max comes with 10 performance cores and 32 GPU cores, suitable for high-res video editing. The chipset also includes ProRes codec acceleration for 4K and 8K video editing.

Apple has also decided to ditch the touch bar that came with the last MacBook Pro models. Apple has also added loads of ports for “Pro" users such as HDMI and an SD card slot. There are three ThunderBolt ports, and the HDMI port makes a comeback on the MacBook as well.

