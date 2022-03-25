New macOS 12.3 Update Creating Problems For Game Controllers And External Display

Apple has faced multiple troubles in the past few days. The company released its new software updates for iPhone, Macs, watchOS and since then it has overseen multiple outages and other issues. First, it was the iPhone users complaining about battery drain after updating to the iOS 15.4 version, now Mac users have problems with the new macOS 12.3 version.

Reports suggest that some users have not been able to use their game controllers since updating to macOS 12.3 version and this has been the case with all the third-party controllers.

As per the MacRumors report, the controller has stopped pairing via Bluetooth and they have tried making it work by disconnecting the device a couple of times but to no avail.

Strangely, some people have talked about the controller working for some game titles, and there is no way to explain how that is possible. But it’s not just the controllers that are failing to work with Macs after the update. Some users have talked about the inability to connect external displays to the Mac system as well. Using external display on the Mac is a very handy option that most professionals use and this issue needs to be sorted for their sake.

People are strongly advising others from updating to macOS 12.3 version unless they want to face the same issues. It is possible the new macOS version is not clear of all bugs, and one of them might be causing problems for these devices.

Either way, we are hoping Apple has a quick few for these issues, and it releases a patch or something to make the controller and display work on the Macs once again.

In the meanwhile, we suggest you hold on to the idea of taking the macOS 12.3 update for your system.

