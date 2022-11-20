New Meta Head In India: Who Is Sandhya Devanathan And What She Brings To Facebook And Co. In India?

Meta India has quickly replaced the outgoing country chief Ajit Mohan with a familiar face within the company. Meta’s new head in India will be Sandhya Devanathan which was confirmed by the company earlier this week. She will be taking up her role as the Vice President of Meta India from 1 January 2023. But who is Sandhya Devanathan, how long has she been part of Facebook/Meta and what does she bring to the company in India? Here’s a detailed profile of the new Meta India head.

Sandhya Devanathan - New Meta India Head But Not To The Company

Sandhya did her Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Chemical Engineering from Andhra University back in 1994, after which she did her Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Delhi University in 1998. She also did a brief course on leadership from Oxford University in 2014.

Her professional growth has been equally impressive as well. Citigroup is where her career started, after which she worked at Standard Chartered in 2009. Devanathan started her Meta journey back in January 2016 when it was still known as Facebook.

She joined as the Group Director for South East Asia where she was given the profile of E-commerce, Travel and FinServ in Singapore. Eight months later, she was promoted to become the company’s Managing Director for Singapore and Business Head for Vietnam.

Clearly, she has built her experience in the Asian market, which will help her diversify in her new role as India head for Meta. Sandhya is going to spearhead Meta India in a new direction, and as per Meta, focus on bringing the organization’s business and revenue priorities together.

She will also be overlooking projects from other Meta products like WhatsApp, and Instagram Reels that are extremely popular in India. She will also be taking care of the new JioMart on WhatsApp project, using all her e-commerce experience to build a compelling product and sell it through the partners.

Meta looking for a fresh start amid upheaval

Sandhya will also be taking over at a time when Meta is undergoing an upheaval of sorts, with both the global and Indian teams being trimmed down to meet its business objectives.

In addition to this, facing the Indian government and its regular scrutiny will also be part of her responsibilities now, which, as her predecessors have shown, doesn’t come easy. Revenues will be the core part of her KRAs and Meta will be hoping that she can bring all her experience from the retail businesses to grow its products in a challenging market like India.

