New Moto Razr Flip Phone And Motorola Flagship Smartphone Launching Next Month: All Details

The new Moto Razr flip phone and a flagship Motorola phone are going to be announced on August 2 in China, as shared by the company via a Weibo post. Moto Razr teasers have been sprinkled around the internet over the past few weeks, and now the product is confirmed for official launch early next month.

Moto Razr is expected to get a new black shade and feature dual rear cameras as detailed in multiple leaks, while the flagship phone is likely to be called Motorola X30 Pro and it could get a 200-megapixel primary camera at the back. In addition to this, the Weibo post also hints at the launch of a new UI for these devices.

Moto Razr 2022 Launch Date And Time

Moto Razr 2022 launch date as per the Weibo post is August 2, and the event will take place at 7:30 PM in China (5:00 PM IST). Motorola is also going to launch the Moto X30 Pro smartphone at the same event.

Moto Razr 2022 Specifications: What We Know

As per the leaked details, Moto Razr 2022 flip phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. We expect the device to carry an AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The screen should offer Full HD+ resolution and we hope Motorola includes some kind of protection for the display.

For imaging, Moto Razr 2022 should have dual rear cameras that include two 50-megapixel sensors, and then you could get a 32-megapixel snapper on the front. The battery is going to be the main point for this flip phone along with the charging speed supported.

Moto X30 Pro Specifications Expected

The flagship Motorola phone is heavily rumoured to pack a 200-megapixel sensor from Samsung. It is likely to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset with up to 12GB RAM. The phone’s design is still under the wraps but a 5000mAh battery is expected to get 125W charging support, the fastest offered by Motorola in the market. The phone could get an OLED 144Hz display with high-end screen resolution.

The new Moto Razr flip phone will compete with the yet-to-launch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 which is also coming next month.

