New OnePlus 6 Teaser Image Shows Re-Positioned Alert Slider

More information about the upcoming OnePlus 6 has been revealed in a teaser image by the company.

Updated:April 12, 2018, 9:43 AM IST
New OnePlus 6 Teaser Image Shows Re-Positioned Alert Slider
More information about the OnePlus 6 has been revealed in a teaser image by the company. (Image: News18.com)
OnePlus has revealed yet another teaser for its upcoming flagship smartphone. In a recent tweet by the Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus 6 can be seen lying face down and covered with the current best offering by the company, the OnePlus 5T on top of it. One difference that is evident from the image is that OnePlus has repositioned the alert slider on the OnePlus 6 to a new position. To recall, the alert slider has been a signature element on each of the OnePlus device launched till date. Moreover, it has been retaining its position at the top on the left edge across all the OnePlus smartphones.

Now that the company has repositioned it, the question that arises is, where will it feature next? As for the possibilities, OnePlus might either have placed it on the other side of the smartphone or removed it altogether, thanks to the extra display area on the top around the 'notch' that it is supposed to feature. Placing a touch equivalent of the alert slider on either side of the notch can allow OnePlus to do away with the physical one.




Also read: Apple iOS 11.3 Update is Turning iPhone 8 With Third-Party Screens Useless

The questions are not left unanswered though. OnePlus has apparently placed the alert slider on the other side of the smartphone now. As per other render images of the smartphone, the alert slider is now supposed to feature on top of the power button of the device on the right. The repositioning will mean that the left edge of the OnePlus 6 will only feature volume rockers now while the right edge will carry a power button and the alert slider on top of it.

Earlier leaks surrounding the OnePlus 6 had also revealed much information about the smartphone. The OnePlus 6 is known to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and one of its variant will carry an 8GB RAM along with a 256GB storage. It is also confirmed to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and come with dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem. You can read about all that is known of the upcoming OnePlus flagship, the OnPlus 6 here.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
