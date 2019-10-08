New OnePlus McLaren Edition Handset Incoming, Hints CEO Pete Lau

According to an Amazon teaser, OnePlus is expected to launch a new handset. While it suggests that it will be a new OnePlus 7T series phone, it is safe to assume that it will be the OnePlus 7T Pro. However a new development now suggests that there could be a new McLaren Edition handset as well.

If you remember, last year’s OnePlus 6T came in a special McLaren Edition variant with 10GB of RAM and slightly faster Warp Charge 30 fast charging. Well, OnePlus might just bring a new ‘automotive-inspired’ handset in the coming days. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has in a way confirmed this news by tweeting and image of what seems like the packaging of a new McLaren edition product. You can see a carbon fiber finish box with an orange accent at the end. This essentially means that we will see the OnePlus 7T Pro and the McLaren Edition of the handset launch on October 10. From what we have heard, the handset is expected to launch at an event in London.

The CEO also replied to a comment by popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) in the comments saying that the OnePlus McLaren Edition phone is indeed “incoming”. There is however no information from the CEO about the standard OnePlus 7T Pro.

We are assuming that since there have been a few leaks around the OnePlus 7T Pro, so chances are high for OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. Wow, that’s a mouthful. Expect the OnePlus 7T Pro to feature the new Snapdragon treatment similar to the OnePlus 7T, and higher RAM and storage option going as high as 10GB or even 12GB for the McLaren Edition and maybe even a 5G version, you know since McLaren is associated with speed.

