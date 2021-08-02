New OnePlus Nord 2 Unit Mysteriously Explodes, Company Expresses Concerns

OnePlus has addressed the concerns of a user who complained that his new OnePlus Nord 2 unit exploded within five days of usage. As per the post on Twitter (now deleted), the smartphone unit that seemingly belonged to the wife exploded when she went out for cycling early in the morning. The incident reportedly caused an accident, and the wife was in trauma, the post highlights. OnePlus says it regrets the incident, though the company has not clarified the cause of the explosion. The user Ankur Sharma from Bengaluru also posted images of the damaged unit that shows the rear panel totally destroyed. The frame, side panel, and display are burned as well.

In the tweet, OnePlus said, “We are gutted to hear about your experience. We are deeply concerned and want to make it up to you. We request you to connect to us over a direct message so that we can make amends and turn this around for you." This appears to be the only case of damage reported so far. A close inspection of the photos available on Twitter shows the OnePlus Nord 2 unit severely damaged near the battery area. Another user on Twitter pointed out that not using proprietary charger leads to such an incident though it remains unclear whether the fault is from the user or the production side. As mentioned, OnePlus is yet to clarify the cause of the incident.

OnePlus Nord 2 blast. Is it the only one case that you heard or there are people who faced the same? pic.twitter.com/g11mjsWEJv— Ronak (@ronakpatel1311) August 1, 2021

To recall, the OnePlus Nord 2 is OnePlus’ first smartphone to feature a MediaTek processor instead of a Qualcomm-made chipset that powers all its other mobiles. Its price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Earlier this year, a Redmi Note 9 Pro user had complained about a similar incident where the phone exploded within four months of usage. Following the incident, Xiaomi had clarified to 91Mobiles that the cause of the incident was due to ‘customer-induced damage.’

