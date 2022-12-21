New OTP Package Delivery Scam Emerges: How to Protect Yourself from Falling Victim

As 2023 approaches, it’s clear that online shopping has become an integral part of daily life. With busy schedules, heavy traffic, and the effort required to run errands in person, online shopping offers a convenient option. However, it’s important to be aware of potential risks, such as losing money if you’re not careful when making online purchases.

As the volume of online orders continues to grow, scammers have found new ways to exploit people. While you may be aware of OTP scams and the importance of not sharing OTPs with strangers, you may not be prepared for a delivery agent from an e-commerce company asking for an OTP to deliver your ‘package.’ In fact, the Cyber Crimes wing of Cyberabad, Telangana has increasingly made people aware about this new type of scam plaguing the country.

It’s easy to see how someone in your family might fall for this trick. It’s important to be vigilant and to verify the legitimacy of such requests before providing any sensitive information.

How is the Delivery OTP Scam executed?

This OTP delivery scam operates by having a delivery agent arrive at your doorstep claiming to have a package for you, even if you did not place an order. The scammer may ask the recipient for an OTP to deliver the package or, if the recipient refuses to accept the package, the scammer may ask for an OTP to “cancel" the package and will not leave until they obtain the OTP.

If you provide the OTP, which may be disguised as a text from the e-commerce company, the delivery agent (or scammer) can potentially gain access to your financial information and steal your money. This is because the OTP you receive and share will allow the scammer to access your banking details.

Scammers instantly adapt to the situation, be wary

If someone in your household, such as an elderly individual, accepts the package, the scammer may try to trick them into paying for it through a malicious link. When the recipient enters their payment information and tries to pay, their sensitive information or even access to their bank account may be compromised.

Scammers may use various tactics to lure people into falling victim to their scams, such as asking for an OTP for rating purposes or requesting cash for an empty package.

It’s paramount to be aware of these tactics and to take precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones from falling victim to these types of scams.

Here are some ways to prevent falling victim to this type of scam:

Be cautious when providing sensitive information, such as OTPs, to anyone claiming to be a delivery agent or representative of an e-commerce company.

Verify the legitimacy of any requests for OTPs or other sensitive information by contacting the e-commerce company directly or checking their website for information on how they handle deliveries and payment.

Do not click on any links or enter your personal information on websites that you do not trust.

If you receive a suspicious delivery request or are unsure about the legitimacy of a delivery agent, do not provide any personal information or allow them access to your home.

Consider using a secure payment method, such as a credit card with fraud protection, when making online purchases.

Educate yourself and your loved ones about scams and how to protect against them.

Stay up to date on the latest scam tactics and be on the lookout for any new types of scams that may emerge.

